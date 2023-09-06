Brian & Jessi Show | The CCP Bible | Episode 12

Under the direction of Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party is rewriting the Bible. What does that mean for Christians in China, and around the world? Pastors Brian and Jessi discuss the CCP bible, their time in CHAZ, and communisms inherent enmity towards the church.

