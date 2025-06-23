Your Taxes and Debts Are Cancelled!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get a free eBook of 'Know Your Financial Rights' at https://PoetProphet.com.
1/ Paper and digital currency are not 'money'.
2/ Currency flattens your labour into a two-dimensional fiction.
3/ You have no contract with the so-called taxing 'authority'.
4/ The government commits genocide, and it is a criminal act if you fund it.
5/ The Bible passage attributed to Paul was crowbarred in later.
6/ Stop paying taxes. If necessary, ask for evidence of your informed consent to pay. Or ask for evidence that taxes are not funding genocide. They don't have it!
7/ As for debt... If you sign a debt agreement, you have created currency that banks trade for profit, yet they expect you to pay twice.
8/ Expose the fraud and get the debt written off, or 'pay off' by issuing a 'promissory note'.
9/ If there is a switch to digital currency, your debt in paper currency is cancelled.
10/ 'National debt' is a psyop.
11/ Inflation is avoided when we pay each other and trade with each other in real money such as silver or goldbacks.