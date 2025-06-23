Your Taxes and Debts Are Cancelled!





1/ Paper and digital currency are not 'money'.





2/ Currency flattens your labour into a two-dimensional fiction.





3/ You have no contract with the so-called taxing 'authority'.





4/ The government commits genocide, and it is a criminal act if you fund it.





5/ The Bible passage attributed to Paul was crowbarred in later.





6/ Stop paying taxes. If necessary, ask for evidence of your informed consent to pay. Or ask for evidence that taxes are not funding genocide. They don't have it!





7/ As for debt... If you sign a debt agreement, you have created currency that banks trade for profit, yet they expect you to pay twice.





8/ Expose the fraud and get the debt written off, or 'pay off' by issuing a 'promissory note'.





9/ If there is a switch to digital currency, your debt in paper currency is cancelled.





10/ 'National debt' is a psyop.





11/ Inflation is avoided when we pay each other and trade with each other in real money such as silver or goldbacks.