Published 16 hours ago

Battles near Avdeevka: the enemy launched a counterattack on American Bradleys and was defeated

▪️An armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles attacked Russian positions west of Tonenky.

▪️Our soldiers met the enemy with fire. One Bradley struck mines (3:26) while attempting to retreat. The other one was covered (1:44).  One returned, 2/3 dusted. 

RVvoenkor @Slavyangrad

