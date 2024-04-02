Battles near Avdeevka: the enemy launched a counterattack on American Bradleys and was defeated
▪️An armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles attacked Russian positions west of Tonenky.
▪️Our soldiers met the enemy with fire. One Bradley struck mines (3:26) while attempting to retreat. The other one was covered (1:44). One returned, 2/3 dusted.
RVvoenkor @Slavyangrad
