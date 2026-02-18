RT News - February 18 2026 9AM GMT

February 18, 2026

rt.com





Russia's Foreign Ministry accuses European leaders of diminishing the importance of ongoing peace talks in the Ukraine conflict. Renewed negotiations are entering day two, as Moscow, Kiev and Washington's delegates sit down in Switzerland. Iran's leader warns that a US military attack on the Islamic Republic would be met with a powerful response. It follows the two nations' indirect talks - also taking place in Geneva. Palestinian schoolchildren are left bloodied and hospitalized following an altercation with local students during an outing in Northern Israel. It's just one of a number of violent incidents being reported amidst rising tensions over the status of the West Bank.





