Catherine Austin Fitts Explains The STUPID-19 Agenda

"The more we comply, the more these psychos will introduce more and more restrictions. The more we give away, the more they're gonna take.

We're only in this position because at some point we agreed, we complied, we accepted to play their game, we invited the vampire into our home, we downloaded the app, we allowed fear projected on us to control our minds and now we are locked in our countries with people controlling our lives.

The more we comply the more restrictions we will get. We shouldn't go any deeper into this spider's web as the more we struggle the more stuck we're going to get. The best is to avoid stepping into this spider's web in the first place and remaining free.

Get rid of your Smartphone for the starter!" - Hugo Talks