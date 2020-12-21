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Theres Sooo Many White DOODS In Bands Antifa Leftists OpposeWhite Spaces
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11 views • December 21, 2020
"There's sooooo many, like, white d00ds in bands! White dudes like to have opinions on things, and that's really offensive, and I say that as a fellow white person! Oyy gevalt! How many books are written by white people? We really need, as fellow white people to shut up, goyim!"
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Clipped From this stream. Watch + sub: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMYg99__dbg&;t=30s
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
Donate on Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/duerststreams/tip
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Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@DuerstTheWuerst:d
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MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
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