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How Things Have Changed: Supreme Court Edition
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3 views • September 28, 2020
12 quotes from four Supreme Court Justices nominated by Pres. George Washington - on property rights, federal power, resistance and more - show just how much things have changed. And not for the better.
Path to Liberty: September 28, 2020
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Path to Liberty: September 28, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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