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Taboo Conspiracy: 5-Minute 9/11 Commemoration [11.09.2021]
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115 views • September 11, 2021
This is a very old 9-11 video but it's succinct and saves me the time of having to make a video myself.
I'll remove it after today.
I really don't care for the narrator James Corbett as he's blind in so many ways but I've learned that no one is perfect and to recognize good information from anyone.
https://www.corbettreport.com/category/videos/
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever.
I will never file a copyright claim against anyone.
For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers)
- this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules:
(1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread;
(2) no personal insults;
(3) do not link to propaganda videos;
(4) stay relevant to the topic at hand;
(5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and,
(6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance.
Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
1,690 views Sep 11, 2021
Taboo Conspiracy
11.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1wgAC92ocCA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c...
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
I'll remove it after today.
I really don't care for the narrator James Corbett as he's blind in so many ways but I've learned that no one is perfect and to recognize good information from anyone.
https://www.corbettreport.com/category/videos/
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever.
I will never file a copyright claim against anyone.
For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers)
- this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules:
(1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread;
(2) no personal insults;
(3) do not link to propaganda videos;
(4) stay relevant to the topic at hand;
(5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and,
(6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance.
Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
1,690 views Sep 11, 2021
Taboo Conspiracy
11.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1wgAC92ocCA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c...
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
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