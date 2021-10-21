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ASK DR. JANE: COVID, PCR TESTS, VAXX, DETOX, POISONING & CRIMINAL PROOF:
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Ask Dr. Jane: COVID, PCR Tests, Vaxx, DETOX, Poisoning & Criminal Proof: https://rumble.com/vo00ij-ask-dr.-jane-covid-pcr-tests-vaxx-detox-poisoning-and-criminal-proof.html
Quote: ""Ask Dr. Jane" - The interactive segment of "The Stew Peters Show" with pharmaceutical researcher, Dr. Jane Ruby, went deep into great questions from viewers, and a LOT of the answers were extremely uncomfortable. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Ask Dr. Jane: COVID, PCR Tests, Vaxx, DETOX, Poisoning & Criminal Proof: https://rumble.com/vo00ij-ask-dr.-jane-covid-pcr-tests-vaxx-detox-poisoning-and-criminal-proof.html
Quote: ""Ask Dr. Jane" - The interactive segment of "The Stew Peters Show" with pharmaceutical researcher, Dr. Jane Ruby, went deep into great questions from viewers, and a LOT of the answers were extremely uncomfortable. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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