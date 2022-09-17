Lara Logan: NWO Wants 100m Illegals in US. We Are 40% There.

Award winning, international journalist, Lara Logan, describes how her secret source at the United Nations explains that the globalists want to overrun the United States with 100 million illegals, so that our political systems will be weakened and succumb to a North- and South American combined government as a stepping stone to a one-world government.

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