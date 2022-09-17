Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lara Logan: NWO Wants 100m Illegals in US. We Are 40% There.
505 views
channel image
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
Published 2 months ago |

Award winning, international journalist, Lara Logan, describes how her secret source at the United Nations explains that the globalists want to overrun the United States with 100 million illegals, so that our political systems will be weakened and succumb to a North- and South American combined government as a stepping stone to a one-world government.  

More redpill videos and info here:     https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/

Keywords
americasouthaliensmillionworldungovernmentnewnwoorderstatesunitedsteveillegalonenationsbannonlarastrategyplannorthoverwhelm100loganoverrun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket