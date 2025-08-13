ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND WAR 🪖 [ESPECIALLY AGAINST THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN]

Raskin: Trump wants to put the National Guard on the streets of DC because of "graffiti and homeless people."





That's cute, like the headband you wore during the COVIDIOCRACY





VfB discovered a few years ago that HENRY FOR FIXED EVERYTHING





From that point going forward, VfB resolved to filling the holes in clueing everyone in who would listen on what is called the MULTI PRONGED ATTACK





It's an attack on every possible vector, performed simultaneously





Most people succumb to such an attack





However, if one can discern that such an attack is being performed, there is a chance to not only blunt such an attack, one can then mount a MULTI PRONGED OFFENSIVE





Notice as to how Raskin tries to Garner a groundswell of support on the idea that POSSE COMITATUS should NOT be violated...but Jamie, m'boy - THIS IS WARTIME





NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS





YOU STUPID SONS OF BITCHES CLEARLY DON'T SPARE WOMEN AND CHILDREN FROM YOUR PREDATIONS, SO ALL OPTIONS ARE NOW ON THE TABLE





SPIRIT OF THE LAW IS NOT THE SAME AS LETTER OF THE LAW; the latter is an evasion of the former, and is the method by which the (((homosexual banking mafia))) has profited ever since 1945 [and much earlier to the entire world]





Recall the Hayes Code, established in 1931?





It only took 34 years and two films to get that removed; The Silence in 1964 in Europe, and The Pawnbroker in 1965 in America





Perhaps Raskin forgot about the UTTER STATE OF RETARDED TYRANNY the world had experienced over a COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH, in which the CURE was actually the POISON, which was posted on May 16, 2020, erased by Google last year





IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE ABOUT TO HAVE A TRUE WHITE BOY SUMMER 🌄