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Monday - JULY 20, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2026 - 9AM It's Now 100% Certain: Durham Will Bring Indictments & People Are Going To Jail
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday released a newly declassified FBI memo from an interview with the primary source for Christopher Steele’s infamous dossier. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said that the memo “indicates that the reliability of the dossier was completely destroyed” after the interviews, which were conducted over the course of three days in January 2017. “These documents, which I have long sought, tell a damning story for anyone who’s interested in trying to find the truth behind the corrupt nature of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016 and beyond,” Graham said in a statement announcing the release of the document. According to the 57-page memo, the dossier’s source described how he came to work for Steele and how he collected information for an investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia. EP 2026 – 9AM It’s Now 100% Certain: Durham Will Bring Indictments & People Are Going To Jail – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PDsE30qZumn
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