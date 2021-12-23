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A VICIOUS CIRCLE - the Lindsey Nagel Story
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23 views • December 23, 2021
the Lindsey Nagel Story.
A heartbreaking true story about a mother, child, and a false hypothesis (HIV=AIDS) that causes MANY to be poisoned by prescription.
Lindsay Nagel 2015 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2015/12/04/family-at-the-center-of-battle-over-hiv-positive-infant-speaks-out/
AZT Poisoning https://youtu.be/U3V1xVcal2A
LA TIMES https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-06-26-mn-8650-story.html
Lindsey Nagel https://youtu.be/wUZRkZm80h4
Inventing the AIDS Virus https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
A heartbreaking true story about a mother, child, and a false hypothesis (HIV=AIDS) that causes MANY to be poisoned by prescription.
Lindsay Nagel 2015 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2015/12/04/family-at-the-center-of-battle-over-hiv-positive-infant-speaks-out/
AZT Poisoning https://youtu.be/U3V1xVcal2A
LA TIMES https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-06-26-mn-8650-story.html
Lindsey Nagel https://youtu.be/wUZRkZm80h4
Inventing the AIDS Virus https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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