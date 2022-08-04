Shaoli Wang of Calgary Tries To Convince Kevin J Johnston to LIE to The Public and Then Skips His Restaurant Tab

Shaoli Wang who ran for mayor of #Calgary in 2021, called a meeting with Kevin J. Johnston to try to convince Kevin J. Johnston to LIE to the public about who to support in the Alberta Conservative Party Leadership race.





On top of that, Shaoli Wang was the man who called the meeting and tried to DINE AND DASH!





What kind of a guy is this? He claims to have influence over Danielle Smith who is running for leadership of the party, but can't afford a $105 lunch - Call him and let him know to PAY HIS BILL!









Shaoli Wang of Calgary



Shaoli Wang of Calgary







Shaoli Wang of Calgary









