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Shaoli Wang of Calgary Tries To Convince Kevin J Johnston to LIE to The Public and Then Skips His Restaurant Tab
KevinJJohnston
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35 views • August 04, 2022

Shaoli Wang who ran for mayor of #Calgary in 2021, called a meeting with Kevin J. Johnston to try to convince Kevin J. Johnston to LIE to the public about who to support in the Alberta Conservative Party Leadership race.


On top of that, Shaoli Wang was the man who called the meeting and tried to DINE AND DASH!


What kind of a guy is this? He claims to have influence over Danielle Smith who is running for leadership of the party, but can't afford a $105 lunch - Call him and let him know to PAY HIS BILL!



Shaoli Wang of Calgary


Shaoli Wang of Calgary



Shaoli Wang of Calgary



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kevinjjohnstonshaoli wangshaoliwang
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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