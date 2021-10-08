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EntertheStars: Between the Headlines News Stories [07.10.2021]
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20 views • October 08, 2021
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https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-struggles-to-find-a-new-social-media-platform-amid-talk-of-third-white-house-run-090023105.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/facebook-exec-has-seen-serious-mischaracterizations-of-leaked-documents-100011352.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/protesters-chant-f-joe-biden-194600941.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/rural-americans-dying-twice-rate-080015434.html
https://news.yahoo.com/idaho-lieutenant-governor-bans-vaccine-052122974.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/man-sues-ex-wife-opposed-covid-vaccine-jab-daughter-16-070233536.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/enrolled-kids-under-12-covid-130006247.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rainbow-flags-classrooms-safe-space-schools-banning-them-203720801.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/newsom-approves-laws-revamp-californias-021335085.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-airline-pilots-exempt-vaccine-211505222.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/hospital-system-says-deny-transplants-030512295.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/people-developing-diabetes-covid-19-095724274.html
3,284 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p3sul_BAsEQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
https://www.facebook.com/Enterthe5t4rz/
and FB Newsletter...
https://www.facebook.com/Enterthe5t4rz/app/100265896690345/
Follow on Instagram to see things I find...
https://www.instagram.com/enterthestars/
www.paypal.me/enterthe5t4rz
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Enterthe5t4rz
Links:
https://snipboard.io/ioZUX9.jpg
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-struggles-to-find-a-new-social-media-platform-amid-talk-of-third-white-house-run-090023105.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/facebook-exec-has-seen-serious-mischaracterizations-of-leaked-documents-100011352.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/protesters-chant-f-joe-biden-194600941.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/rural-americans-dying-twice-rate-080015434.html
https://news.yahoo.com/idaho-lieutenant-governor-bans-vaccine-052122974.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/man-sues-ex-wife-opposed-covid-vaccine-jab-daughter-16-070233536.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/enrolled-kids-under-12-covid-130006247.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rainbow-flags-classrooms-safe-space-schools-banning-them-203720801.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/newsom-approves-laws-revamp-californias-021335085.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-airline-pilots-exempt-vaccine-211505222.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/hospital-system-says-deny-transplants-030512295.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/people-developing-diabetes-covid-19-095724274.html
3,284 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p3sul_BAsEQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
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