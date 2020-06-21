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WHO WILL FACT CHECK THE FACT CHECKERS? - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
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59 views • June 21, 2020
Who will fact check the fact checkers? The answer is CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS doing their own research are the ones that do that.
We've all come across online fact checkers that purport to warn us away from independent media sites under the guise of protecting us from fake news, but instead steer us to Mainstream Media News which is ALWAYS THE FAKE NEWS. But who is behind these FAKE fact check sites? How do they operate? And if these ham-fisted attempts at soft censorship aren't the solution to online misinformation, what is? Join James for this week's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where we explore the murky world of information gatekeeping and ask "Who will fact check the fact checkers? The TRUTH is Mainstream Media News is COMPLETE BS. They use Mind Control, Deception, Misleading, Diversion, False Authorities, etc. that push so called Authoritative Sources and Official Sources which simply means Governmental Disinformation and Programming. Your best solution is to NEVER watch MSM, instead do your own research on non-censorship sites like Bitchute, Brighteon, and LBRY.TV. Nowadays Mainstream Media News on TV along with Google, YouTube, FaceBook, and Twitter are censored of TRUTHER INFO, so stop using them. The only thing more FAKE than Mainstream Media is numerous FAKE FACT CHECKER SIGHTS. haha
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
We've all come across online fact checkers that purport to warn us away from independent media sites under the guise of protecting us from fake news, but instead steer us to Mainstream Media News which is ALWAYS THE FAKE NEWS. But who is behind these FAKE fact check sites? How do they operate? And if these ham-fisted attempts at soft censorship aren't the solution to online misinformation, what is? Join James for this week's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where we explore the murky world of information gatekeeping and ask "Who will fact check the fact checkers? The TRUTH is Mainstream Media News is COMPLETE BS. They use Mind Control, Deception, Misleading, Diversion, False Authorities, etc. that push so called Authoritative Sources and Official Sources which simply means Governmental Disinformation and Programming. Your best solution is to NEVER watch MSM, instead do your own research on non-censorship sites like Bitchute, Brighteon, and LBRY.TV. Nowadays Mainstream Media News on TV along with Google, YouTube, FaceBook, and Twitter are censored of TRUTHER INFO, so stop using them. The only thing more FAKE than Mainstream Media is numerous FAKE FACT CHECKER SIGHTS. haha
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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