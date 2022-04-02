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Stop Playing Games! The Time is Short!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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91 views • April 02, 2022
Sunday's teaching will reveal “STOP Playing Games!” There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

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