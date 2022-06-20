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Scott Schara - The Hospital Protocols That Killed Grace Schara
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Scott Schara is joining us. Scott gives us some updates about his daughter Grace's unexpected death while in the hospital for treatment of covid. This is the second time I've had the opportunity to talk with Scott and share more about Grace's tragic story. You can learn more about the Schara family at https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home Please welcome Scott Schara to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.


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