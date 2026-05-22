BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Treating Nerve Damage Naturally- An Update!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • Today

Links below! I wear tanks under everything as my clothes are all too big. No complaints as to that non-issue!


Foods Alive: This link gets ya 20% off: https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG


Anthony’s Organic Cocoa Powder (Mid-range quality. It’s food medicine for me and they have other sizes.) https://amzn.to/4u1lr4Y


EASY Fermenting Tutorial for FREE Probiotics: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners


The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


Magnesium Butter Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/homemade-magnesium-butter-recipe


DIY Magnesium Water: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-magnesium-water-video


My Infrared Light Setup (Those bulbs have TRIPLED in price since I bought them!!): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-infrared-light-therapy-a-scam-a-cheaper-setup


Treating Nerve Damage Naturally- The Original Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-nerve-damage-naturally



Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Recommended Products and Discount Codes. Save Money, Woohoo! https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


This post may contain affiliate links which help to pay associated expenses. Thank you for your support! As an Amazon affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer






Keywords
healthnatural curesnerve damagenervesnaturearmsnatural treatmentnatures pharmacy
Chapters

14:46End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ten powerful ways to get MAGNESIUM working in your body

Ten powerful ways to get MAGNESIUM working in your body

Lance D Johnson
The golden years&#8217; nutritional reckoning: Why seven nutrients now matter more than ever

The golden years’ nutritional reckoning: Why seven nutrients now matter more than ever

Ava Grace
Study: Almost All People Carry Multiple PFAS in Their Blood, Mixtures May Amplify Risks

Study: Almost All People Carry Multiple PFAS in Their Blood, Mixtures May Amplify Risks

Morgan S. Verity
Iowa law requires parental consent for HPV, hep B vaccines, reversing minor consent policy

Iowa law requires parental consent for HPV, hep B vaccines, reversing minor consent policy

Willow Tohi
Exercise Rewires Brain to Improve Endurance, Mouse Experiments Show

Exercise Rewires Brain to Improve Endurance, Mouse Experiments Show

Edison Reed
Reduced Deep and REM Sleep Linked to Brain Shrinkage in Alzheimer’s-Prone Areas, Study Finds

Reduced Deep and REM Sleep Linked to Brain Shrinkage in Alzheimer’s-Prone Areas, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy