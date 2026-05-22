Treating Nerve Damage Naturally- An Update!

Links below! I wear tanks under everything as my clothes are all too big. No complaints as to that non-issue!





Foods Alive: This link gets ya 20% off: https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG





Anthony’s Organic Cocoa Powder (Mid-range quality. It’s food medicine for me and they have other sizes.) https://amzn.to/4u1lr4Y





EASY Fermenting Tutorial for FREE Probiotics: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners





The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





Magnesium Butter Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/homemade-magnesium-butter-recipe





DIY Magnesium Water: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-magnesium-water-video





My Infrared Light Setup (Those bulbs have TRIPLED in price since I bought them!!): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-infrared-light-therapy-a-scam-a-cheaper-setup





Treating Nerve Damage Naturally- The Original Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-nerve-damage-naturally









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