⚡️Iran EXPOSES Israel’s nuclear program: State TV just broadcast photos taken INSIDE Israel’s top-secret Dimona nuclear facility
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

⚡️Iran EXPOSES Israel’s nuclear program

State TV just broadcast photos taken INSIDE Israel’s top-secret Dimona nuclear facility

Plus documents, schematics, PASSPORTS of Israeli scientists, letters to US.

Yesterday's video, this is clip 2. Another posted here yesterday.

More:  Iranian intel infiltrates Israeli nuclear research facility 

💬 "The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN.

SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.

In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
