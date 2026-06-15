Gripping Novel Depicts Struggles, Silent Pain of Single Pregnant Women - Sheri Schofield

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Pregnant, single women, including teens, need love and discipleship - something Sheri Schofield has been delivering handily for decades. Sheri is the author of a touching Christian fiction novel, Legend of the Lake, which tells the story of how Christians can make a difference in the lives of unmarried mothers. Sheri’s book was inspired by her different experiences interacting with young mothers who found themselves without a partner, but still in need of an emotional and spiritual support system. Her book, she says, reflects her heart and helps people understand what goes on in the mind of an unmarried mother. Sheri also discusses how local churches can actively assist moms in need.
TAKEAWAYS
Many churches today are partnering with local pregnancy care centers
Faith-based resources for teens about sex and pregnancy are key for any healthy community
Different parts of the U.S. harbor various levels of social pressure or worldview regarding abortion
Young women and teens who are pregnant or raising small children desperately need emotional support
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Vindication film Angel Studios: Angel.com/tinag
Legend of the Lake book: https://amzn.to/3Qzn63Q
Department of Defense Directive: https://bit.ly/4ehNTcL
🔗 CONNECT WITH SHERI SCHOFIELD
Website: https://www.sherischofield.com/
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Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/
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