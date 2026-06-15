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Gripping Novel Depicts Struggles, Silent Pain of Single Pregnant Women - Sheri Schofield
Counter Culture Mom
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Pregnant, single women, including teens, need love and discipleship - something Sheri Schofield has been delivering handily for decades. Sheri is the author of a touching Christian fiction novel, Legend of the Lake, which tells the story of how Christians can make a difference in the lives of unmarried mothers. Sheri’s book was inspired by her different experiences interacting with young mothers who found themselves without a partner, but still in need of an emotional and spiritual support system. Her book, she says, reflects her heart and helps people understand what goes on in the mind of an unmarried mother. Sheri also discusses how local churches can actively assist moms in need.



TAKEAWAYS


Many churches today are partnering with local pregnancy care centers


Faith-based resources for teens about sex and pregnancy are key for any healthy community


Different parts of the U.S. harbor various levels of social pressure or worldview regarding abortion


Young women and teens who are pregnant or raising small children desperately need emotional support



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Vindication film Angel Studios: Angel.com/tinag

Legend of the Lake book: https://amzn.to/3Qzn63Q

Department of Defense Directive: https://bit.ly/4ehNTcL


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHERI SCHOFIELD

Website: https://www.sherischofield.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/


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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #WhoGodIs #NamesOfGod #BiblicalTruth #ReadYourBible #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #RedemptionStory #GodsPlan #SafeMeet #SecureMessaging #DataPrivacy #WordOfGod #FaithInGod


Keywords
abortionbabiesprolifeemotionalpregnancypregnanthealth caresexteenshealthymentalredemptioncounterculturemomtina griffinsheri schofield
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