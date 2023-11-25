THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 12C

War in Heaven, Satan Cast out
Revelation 12: 10-11 - The Central Axis of the entire Book of Revelation
The Conclusion of the Seed War and the Revelation of the Overcomers
Esau and Jacob as a Type of Physical Israel and Spiritual Israel
