HAPPENING NOW | U.S. Military Authorized to Use Lethal Force Domestically
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
170 views • 6 months ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a critical update on the U.S. Department of Defense Directive, which grants the U.S. military the authority to assist in domestic law enforcement, including the use of lethal force on American soil. With just weeks until the 2024 election, Chambers explains how this directive expands the definition of national security threats and highlights the ongoing military operation under President Trump.


He warns of potential election delays and a constitutional crisis, urging viewers to prepare for a tumultuous period and stay informed through wartime updates. Visit StormIsUponUs.com for MORE


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

us militaryconstitutional crisisjohn michael chambersmilitary operationlethal force2024 electionnational security threatsstormisuponuscomdomestic law enforcementdepartment of defense directiveelection delayswartime updates
