Be conformed to Christ and not to the world

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 18, 2024.

As per the examples of Lot’s wife, Demas and the current, end time church of the Laodiceans, their minds are focused on the world and not entirely on God. Demas was a faithful servant of God in Colossians 4:14 but in 2 Timothy 4:10, we read that Demas loved the present world and forsook God.





We are NOT to look back at the world (Genesis 19:26) or be a friend of the world (James 4:4) or love the world (1 John 2:15-16). If you love the world, the love of the Father is not in you.





We are to be conformed to Christ and have the mind of Christ in Philippians 2:5. We are to abide in His righteousness and become new creatures in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17) by saying no to sin and yes to His holy ten commandments of love (1 John 5:3).





