3/14/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP’s “Family Planning Policy” Is the Largest Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity!

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The CCP’s so-called “Family Planning Policy”, i.e, One-Child Policy is the largest genocide committed by the CCP; According to the CCP’s official statistics, its Family Planning Policy has wiped out 400 million Chinese babies; the concept of filial respect was stolen by Mao Zedong, and finally tampered with into Mao Zedong is more dearer than parents, and the CCP (Party) is dearer than parents, which is shameless to the extreme!