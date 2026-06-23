RT News - June 23 2026 2PM GMT

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June 23, 2026
rt.com
Vladimir Putin says Ukraine’s mounting battlefield losses, means it’s now aiming low by targeting civilians. Russia's top diplomat takes aim at the West over its foreign-policy priorities highlighting their visible need for global dominance. Going with the flow - Iranian officials say the Strait of Hormuz is fully back in business. Although the head of Tehran's negotiating team insists the waterway will never return to its pre-war status quo.
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