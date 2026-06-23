RT News - June 23 2026 2PM GMT

June 23, 2026

rt.com









Vladimir Putin says Ukraine’s mounting battlefield losses, means it’s now aiming low by targeting civilians. Russia's top diplomat takes aim at the West over its foreign-policy priorities highlighting their visible need for global dominance. Going with the flow - Iranian officials say the Strait of Hormuz is fully back in business. Although the head of Tehran's negotiating team insists the waterway will never return to its pre-war status quo.





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