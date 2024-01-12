Create New Account
North & South Korea, Palestinian State & Black Swan
Kim Jong Un reported that “there is no intention of avoiding War”. Kim also called the worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change”. In other news, in Israel, Blinken says peace with neighbors hinges on path to Palestinian State, and finally, reporter Catherine Herridge said she’s worried a “black swan event” will rock the nation in 2024.


00:00 - No Intention of Avoiding War

03:28 - Nuclear Bombs used on United States

07:24 - Israel to Give Palestinian State

11:30 - Path to Palestinian State

18:01 - Black Swan Event in 2024

23:33 - Yemen Attacked a U.S. Warship

25:18 - Attack Plans Ready

26:59 - Wheat


