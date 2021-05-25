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URGENT WAKE-UP CALL: Thousands die after Covid vaccinations!
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443 views • May 25, 2021
What do the results, after about three months of Corona vaccinations actually look like? This documentary shows what has happened in German nursing homes after Corona vaccinations. Official figures from the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are highly alarming. Since the mass media are keeping quiet about these figures or playing them down, this "Urgent Wake-up Call" is an appeal to all people to bring the shocking facts of this documentary into public awareness! …
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