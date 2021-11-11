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RED ALERT!!! FARMERS' LAND CONFISCATED FOR 'CARBON PIPELINE' THROUGH CORN BELT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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101 views • November 11, 2021
Farmers' land across the midwest is being confiscated to make way for construction of a massive, 1300-mi long Carbon Capture & Sequestration Pipeline. Town halls in hundreds of counties are full of angry farmers, as county officials announce, "There's not much we can do." As the world enters a food crisis, plowing under tens of thousands of acres of the best soil in America is complete madness...or is it a flawlessly calculated attack? Christian breaks it down in this critical Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/09/farmers-land-confiscated-for-carbon-pipeline-through-corn-belt/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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