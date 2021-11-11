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RED ALERT!!! FARMERS' LAND CONFISCATED FOR 'CARBON PIPELINE' THROUGH CORN BELT
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101 views • November 11, 2021
Farmers' land across the midwest is being confiscated to make way for construction of a massive, 1300-mi long Carbon Capture & Sequestration Pipeline. Town halls in hundreds of counties are full of angry farmers, as county officials announce, "There's not much we can do." As the world enters a food crisis, plowing under tens of thousands of acres of the best soil in America is complete madness...or is it a flawlessly calculated attack? Christian breaks it down in this critical Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/09/farmers-land-confiscated-for-carbon-pipeline-through-corn-belt/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/09/farmers-land-confiscated-for-carbon-pipeline-through-corn-belt/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
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