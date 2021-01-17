33 YEAR OLD MALE NURSE IN EXCELLENT HEALTH WHO TOOK THE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPS A SEVERE REACTION

Boris Johnson and the MSM have flipped the concerns people were raising about this untried and untested JAB calling them 'Anti-Vaxes' and all 'nuts'. The untried and untested JAB THAT IS NOT EVEN A VACCINE has only just begun being rolled out and this is yet another life threatening adverse reactions that is what is nuts?'HOW MUCH DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SUFFER BEFORE THE JAB IS HALTED.DON'T WAIT FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO ACT SENSIBLY ABOUT THIS COVID PLANDEMIC, SAY NO TO THE JAB, IT CAN'T EVEN GUARANTEE IMMUNITY THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM REACTIONS MIGHT BE, JUST LIKE THEY DON'T EVEN KNOW HOW IT INTERACTS WITH ANY CURRENT MEDICATION YOU MIGHT BE TAKING OR IF IT WILL MAKE YOU STERILE.