George Carneal - God's Plan of Salvation / How To Know Jesus As Your Savior

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"From Queer to Christ" All rights reserved. The unauthorized reproduction or distribution of this copyrighted work is illegal. No part of this book may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form or by any means, including photocopying, recording, scanning, other electronic or mechanical methods, uploading or distributing via the Internet, or by any information storage retrieval system, without the prior written permission from the author, except in the case of brief quotations embodied in critical articles and reviews and certain other noncommercial uses permitted by copyrighted law. Library of Congress Registration Number: TXu 1-997-439; ISBN-13: 978-0692768396; ISBN-10: 0692768394





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George Carneal, Author/Speaker: "FROM QUEER TO CHRIST"





I’m the son of a Baptist minister whom God delivered from the homosexual lifestyle after 25 years.





Website: https://www.georgecarneal.com





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