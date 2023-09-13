Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk is a TRAITOR ... Proclaim the Democrat Media Outlets
channel image
Recharge Freedom
314 Subscribers
20 views
Published 19 hours ago

Elon Musk, the man who is leading the charge to a New Age, is being deemed a trader by Democrat run media. The goal is to soften the blow when the DOJ goes after him with lawsuits, tries to jail him, or maybe just get them killed. Best case scenario is that he complies for them.#elonmusk #doj #msnbc #jaketapper


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more


Keywords
cnndemocratsvladimir putinliesspacexdncrussiajoe bidenhypocrisyukrainemsnbcrachel maddowelon muskus politicsjake tapperwarhawkssterlingentrepreneurialbillionaireukraine waranthony blinkenelon musk is a traitortraders action

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket