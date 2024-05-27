Create New Account
Actions of Civil Disobedience Began in Armenia - Protesters are Demanding Pashinyan's Resignation and Blocking Roads
Actions of civil disobedience began in Armenia. Protesters are demanding Pashinyan's resignation and blocking roads.

Demonstrators opposing the transfer of border villages to Azerbaijan blocked the highway to Iran, the Yerevan-Armavir road and several other streets.

The police began to detain the protesters, media write.

