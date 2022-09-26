Rising Energy Prices Solution by Joining the "Below 1,000 (kWh/month) Club" (OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

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To save $$$ on your energy bills, get closer to being "off-the-grid," AND be placed on our (Green) Wall of Energy Fame, click-on both: https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid and https://tinyurl.com/Below1000Club (log into your Gmail, 1st
To save up to ~70% off your electric and/or gas bills withOUT a single solar panel by reading a FREE copy of our "Net Zero Energy Blueprint" on Google Drive, log into you Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan and https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers
To view the "Solar Foundation" energy conservation &
efficiency playlist on our sister channel, "Solar for Dummies," at: https://tinyurl.com/SolarFoundationsVideos OR https://youtube.com/c/solarfordummies
For a FREE solar (with or without battery) quote, contact Solar + Battery expert since '17, Danny "Sun" Tseng:
voice: 786.441.2727
toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975
text: 305.297.9360
[email protected] and/or [email protected]
To view our "One House Off-the-Grid" YouTube channel, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGridOnYouTube