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Fauci-cide: Death by Medical Propaganda
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44 views • November 30, 2020
Elderly people dying in nursing homes, not from COVID but from isolation & depression. More people committed suicide last month in Japan than ALL deaths attributed to COVID for the year. But Fauci is still hawking “surge upon surge”, spreading fear, panic and lockdown on all major network talk shows this Sunday.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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