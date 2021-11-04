Covid vaccine does not save lives

Dr. Scott Youngblood analyzes data from the Pfizer Randomized Control Test for the covid vaccine. Some of the highlights include 1. There are no FDA approved covid vaccines available in the US. 2. Those injected exposed to 100% of the risk from spike protein, and 40% of the risk from covid. 3. There is no medical or scientific justification for vaccine mandates. 4.An average of 158 vaccine deaths were the annual average until Jan. 2021 and this year over 17000 deaths have been reported through VAERS 5. VAERS reports are validated by the CDC, false reports are subject to prosecution and over 150000 reports have been removed this year. 6. Taiwan department of health reports slightly more have died from vaccines than from covid this year. 7 The Alpha spike protein produced by the vaccine is toxic in itself. 8. The vaccine does not save lives and the risk from the vaccine cancels out any covid benefit.