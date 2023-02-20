GOD DOES NOT LET THINGS HAPPEN. (ANIMATED)

"God forbid: yea, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written, That thou might be JUSTIFIED in thy sayings, and might overcome when thou art JUDGED." Romans 3:4
God Does Not Let Things Happen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.