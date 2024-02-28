XMRV yes & It's so easy to turn back to natural living!

The only DNA those shots can get into is called somatic. That's what's dividing right now in your body. That would be your hematopoietic blood stem cells and anything metabolizing your food. That's why God gives us the sperm and the egg so that the seed is protected at all times. That's why your DNA has the nuclear membrane protecting it. It has different antioxidants protecting it so nothing can cut open your DNA. And then we have our own reverse transcriptase to rebuild the ends of the chromosomes. Dimethylglycine in foods, in grass in non-G M O (http://tinyurl.com/DMGoptions). As long as we genetically modify nothing no virus except the X, except X-MRV. That's why we're wearing my hat today.

No virus except XMRV, which they, they made these hats in 2009: to laugh about it and advertise the fact “We’ve finally done it in 2009. We can get it into the stem cell! We can get these kids sick for three generations! We can get it into the stem cell in 2009."

So that's when they did H1N1, Zika, Ebola! And what didn’t they do? Succeed!

We cured it with saline, prayer, and hydroxychloroquine again!

So if you took it, if you're eating GMO, if you're injecting GMO, which is what every shot is; just stop! It's so easy to turn back to God and natural living. And that's what we're trying to teach you in everything we show you :-)

Full Episode on Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4evqyi-doctor-judy-mikovits-proof-biological-id.html