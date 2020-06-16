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9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out (Free 1-hour version) AE911Truth.org
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29 views • June 16, 2020
This is the 1-hour version of our 1 ½ hour groundbreaking documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence -- Experts Speak Out which is available for purchase as a DVD in our online store at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-... or as a download at http://www.911ExpertsSpeakOut.com.
See also the video of the Pledge Breaks by Shari Bernson and AE911Truth's Richard Gage, AIA - interviewed on air in Denver, CO during this historic TV premiere of 9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out". http://www.youtube.com?watch?v=sksg5w...
Colorado Public Television (cpt12.org), has courageously thrust themselves at the forefront of our nation's public service media network. CPT12 aired this powerful and controversial film as a featured premium during their Summer fundraising campaign. The PBS national website then posted the re-broadcast which quickly became one of their "Most Watched" as well as "Most Shared" programs on PBS.
As millions of people are becoming aware that they haven't gotten the whole story on 9/11, over 1700 architects & engineers are leading the way at AE911TRUTH, with dozens of these professionals giving testimonials in this documentary, putting their careers on the line in their demand for a new independent investigation. High-rise architects, structural engineers, scientists, physicists, chemists, scholars, educators, firefighters, forensic fire engineers, demolition experts and others also testify in this ground-breaking scientific assessment of the events at the World Trade Center.
The sudden, complete collapse of the third skyscraper,WTC Building 7 at 5:20pm on 9/11 at free-fall acceleration, is now being seen around the world as "the smoking gun" which disproves the official story about 9/11. These experts also introduce additional "overwhelming evidence" for a controlled demolition hypothesis of the three World Trade Center highrises - which raises many disturbing questions.
The film does not speculate - but does empathize with viewers by also introducing the professional perspectives of eight psychologists who explain some of the reasons why it is so hard for people to face the scientific evidence. This is the most scientific and compelling 9/11 documentary film to date.
Please support the organization that made this program possible by purchasing the full length DVD at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
This is the shorter 58.5 minute version for promotional use. Please also support AE911Truth by downloading the full length HD file at http://www.911ExpertsSpeakOut.com
Please also support the work of AE911Truth, a non-partisan non-profit 501c3 organization with your financial support by visiting http://www.ae911truth.org/en/home/68-... today. We are a community organization with no corporate sponsorship. YOU are our lifeline. Join the family of sustaining supporters today!
Visit our web sites;
http://ae911truth.org
http://rethink911.org
http://911expertsspeakout.com
http://911expertsspeakout.org
http://911blueprintfortruth.org
http://facebook.com/ae911truth
http://twitter.com/ae911truth
http://youtube.com/ae911truth
See also the video of the Pledge Breaks by Shari Bernson and AE911Truth's Richard Gage, AIA - interviewed on air in Denver, CO during this historic TV premiere of 9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out". http://www.youtube.com?watch?v=sksg5w...
Colorado Public Television (cpt12.org), has courageously thrust themselves at the forefront of our nation's public service media network. CPT12 aired this powerful and controversial film as a featured premium during their Summer fundraising campaign. The PBS national website then posted the re-broadcast which quickly became one of their "Most Watched" as well as "Most Shared" programs on PBS.
As millions of people are becoming aware that they haven't gotten the whole story on 9/11, over 1700 architects & engineers are leading the way at AE911TRUTH, with dozens of these professionals giving testimonials in this documentary, putting their careers on the line in their demand for a new independent investigation. High-rise architects, structural engineers, scientists, physicists, chemists, scholars, educators, firefighters, forensic fire engineers, demolition experts and others also testify in this ground-breaking scientific assessment of the events at the World Trade Center.
The sudden, complete collapse of the third skyscraper,WTC Building 7 at 5:20pm on 9/11 at free-fall acceleration, is now being seen around the world as "the smoking gun" which disproves the official story about 9/11. These experts also introduce additional "overwhelming evidence" for a controlled demolition hypothesis of the three World Trade Center highrises - which raises many disturbing questions.
The film does not speculate - but does empathize with viewers by also introducing the professional perspectives of eight psychologists who explain some of the reasons why it is so hard for people to face the scientific evidence. This is the most scientific and compelling 9/11 documentary film to date.
Please support the organization that made this program possible by purchasing the full length DVD at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
This is the shorter 58.5 minute version for promotional use. Please also support AE911Truth by downloading the full length HD file at http://www.911ExpertsSpeakOut.com
Please also support the work of AE911Truth, a non-partisan non-profit 501c3 organization with your financial support by visiting http://www.ae911truth.org/en/home/68-... today. We are a community organization with no corporate sponsorship. YOU are our lifeline. Join the family of sustaining supporters today!
Visit our web sites;
http://ae911truth.org
http://rethink911.org
http://911expertsspeakout.com
http://911expertsspeakout.org
http://911blueprintfortruth.org
http://facebook.com/ae911truth
http://twitter.com/ae911truth
http://youtube.com/ae911truth
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