Quo Vadis





Feb 12, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 11, 2023.





Dear children, believe ye fully in My Son Jesus.





He loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





His Presence in the Eucharist is the great gift He offers you.





Ye are blessed to receive Him in the Eucharist in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Be defenders of this non-negotiable truth.





The enemies work to confuse you, but be watchful: It is not symbolic presence, but real presence.





Listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus about the Eucharist.





Whatever they teach to the contrary comes from the evil one.





Onward in defence of the truth!





Be men and women of prayer.





Humanity is spiritually blind and needs the Light of God.





Open your hearts and accept the Will of the Lord for your lives.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor. ”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed, ” says the visionary.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUDmvrEgBHA