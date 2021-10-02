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The Spirit Of Antichrist
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11 views • October 02, 2021
The Antichrist spirit is a spirt that is in opposition to the Spirit of Christ. We have seen, and are seeing this opposition rise up in many segments of our lives. John the beloved wrote to the Church about this antichrist spirit in the religious area. We not only see it in the area of religion, but also in the arena of people in politics.
This video speaks to that..."Watch This Video"!
This video speaks to that..."Watch This Video"!
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