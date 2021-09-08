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The historic speech of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Berlin, 8. 29. 2020.
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51 views • September 08, 2021
로버트 F. 케네디 주니어 베를린 연설
유튜브에서 삭제당할 확률이 너무 높아 여기에 올려둡니다.
유튜브에서 삭제당할 확률이 너무 높아 여기에 올려둡니다.
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