Basic Harmonics - sound is healing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are taught nothing of light and sound and its role to the connection of all life much less how it can be focused and used for directed healing. Rife spent a lifetime on this as did others ( Tesla and the like ) ..... here is basic harmonics in a short vid - via bells ..... do we see now why the planets bells were all removed and destroyed .....