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Judge Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that Antifa’s attacks on the U.S. courthouse in Portland last year may not have been “domestic terrorism,”
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122 views • February 22, 2021
🔰 Judge Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that Antifa’s attacks on the U.S. courthouse in Portland last year may not have been “domestic terrorism,” because unlike the Capitol riot, they took place at night when the court was not “in operation.”
🔗 Read more: Breitbart (https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/22/watch-merrick-garland-capitol-riot-domestic-terrorism-not-portland-courthouse-riot/)
@TheTrumpist
🔗 Read more: Breitbart (https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/22/watch-merrick-garland-capitol-riot-domestic-terrorism-not-portland-courthouse-riot/)
@TheTrumpist
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