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Deborah Pietsch Surprises Michael Jaco With Details Warlocks Use For Global Ranking System Used Around The World By Focusing Spells on Creating Murder & Chaos+ Upcoming God Wins Super Bowl 2022
Transcend The Matrix
Transcend The Matrix
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234 views • March 03, 2022
​​Deborah Pietsch was interviewed by Michael Jaco prior to our live broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022". Discussed were some of the nefarious energies used to influence our reality... and in ceremonies like theHalf Time Show of the Super Bowl.

Notable was Michael's reaction to viewing a video of a possessed woman being put into a van, possibly at the US southern border. How would you deal with that kind of interaction? ​Being aware of this kind of thing is only one part of spiritual war... knowing the battlefield, but how do you engage?

Join Deb & Michael in this video as they unpack more on this topic.
Overall Description of the 5 hour Live Broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022"

It’s Time… For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE with all of the Evil that is perpetrated against Humanity, the animals and Mother Earth.

Regardless of whether you know this yet or not, the Super Bowl Half Time Performance has been a Satanic Ritual Ceremony since at least 1991. Currently it is the 2nd largest public televised display of this kind of ceremony. The Olympics Opening Ceremony being the largest public Satanic Ceremony. It’s also one of the biggest weeks for human and sex trafficking.
Why should you care?

Because this ceremony is used, to anchor incredible amounts of powerful dark arts, black magic and occult in the way of spells and curses that are interfering with:

Your Free Will
Your Daily Life
Our Collective Free Will
God’s Will
Our ability to manifest God’s Divine Plan

and this is just the beginning of a long list
It’s Time…

For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE in regards to all of the evil that has infiltrated most or all aspects of our infrastructure globally.

Enter “God Wins Super Bowl 2022” Live Broadcast being Produced & Created by Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle of Warriors of Light Ministries.com and TranscendTheMatrix.com

This live broadcast event is going to be an expanded version of what we produced in 2015 as a Counter Protocol of Light Live Broadcast. You can watch that event here. We got the Guidance to do this 10 days before the 2015 Super Bowl and with God’s Divine Alignment, we put together an amazing team of “decoders” and “symbolism” experts. We unpacked all sorts of information during the time of the game. Then during the half time show, we engaged in PRAYER, INVOKING JESUS AND GOD, TRANSMUTING ENERGIES and ACTIVATING LIGHT to “COUNTER” the darkness.

It's Time... And This Is JUST The Beginning!

Join the conversation at our Telegram group at:  https://t.me/transcendthematrix 

Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle

Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch

Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/

All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix

Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
Keywords
michael jacotranscend the matrixgod wins super bowl 2022deborah pietsch
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