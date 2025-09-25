09/25/2025 The Left Has Moved To Direct Action, .22 Rifles For Training, Survival And Self Defense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nutnfancy favorite 10/22-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qn2UKGAidTE&list=PLD5EF9B537AB56F66&index=1 Nutnfancy more on 10/22-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHPnoqpowV0 Nutnfancy S&W 15-22 Wolf In Sheep's Clothing-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiPgTlKYikM Nutnfancy, Savage Papoose takedown 22-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBKoq5m8BP8 MUST WATCH, Harrison Smith from 24th discussing the progress of communist coup of America-https://banned.video/watch?id=68d4859b332e634c1dbad3b8 Routh working for CIA (treason)-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Screenshot_20250924-144015_Chrome.jpg Welcome to the golden age of forever war-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/09/24/venezuela-invasion/ joozreal involvement 9/11-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/5b/c8/c3/5bc8c30181aec1ff4da39c53ad85be3c.mp4 more garbage in public enslavement centers-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/69/64/b4/6964b42aae255bb79ebeaca195837782.mp4 motive for joozreal involvement in kirk shooting-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/66/61/b4/6661b4507b09f9bfaf0494a084375b2d.mp4 W.H.O. is a murder machine-https://substack.com/@justindeschamps/note/c-159048997?r=51cys1 https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/trump-shocks-world-with-major-ukrainian US serviceman being investigated for anti joozreal posts-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/fa/4a/87/fa4a8777ed6fb94ad3445da8046878ec.mp4