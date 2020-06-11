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ODD FINDINGS 3 #GEORGEFLOYD
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52 views • June 11, 2020
This is the most comprehensive compilation! Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KwSdg1CCV6dK/?fbclid=IwAR0Vc3mAjj8DUhDAOOj9AITH2W6Kw0QRcwbE1gbBkmxQbN_f9RNuhS6ELp8
Gematria Effect News has great stuff on this as well. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-Af2Dw5kFWvcfD_cLWwHw Check out the cops IMDB page where he plays a Minneapolis police officer! https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11618340/. More videos about it here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-08-george-floyd-death-faked-crisis-actors-psyop.html
My Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tGseWyNGo1iS/
My YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/AntiNWOclub/videos
Gematria Effect News has great stuff on this as well. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-Af2Dw5kFWvcfD_cLWwHw Check out the cops IMDB page where he plays a Minneapolis police officer! https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11618340/. More videos about it here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-08-george-floyd-death-faked-crisis-actors-psyop.html
My Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tGseWyNGo1iS/
My YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/AntiNWOclub/videos
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