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SEPARATION PRAYER FOR A NON VAXXED-PERSON FORCED TO BE AROUND THE MARKED/VAXXED PEOPLE ON AN UNAVOIDABLE REGULAR BASIS
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248 views • January 26, 2022
SEPARATION PRAYER FOR A NON VAXXED
PERSON FORCED TO BE AROUND THE
MARKED/VAXXED ON AN UNCONTROLLABLE
REGULAR BASIS:
(Now I want to start with a little disclaimer. This is
CRUCIAL. This prayer is NOT meant for someone
who "chooses" to be around friends or family who
have taken the CV vax mark of the beast because they
"choose" to for pleasure or activities. If there is a
"choice" in the matter, we need to choose NOT to
hang around with them. The enemy is looking for
every little crack in the door that he can find, and we
can't give him any foothold whatsoever! So by
someone choosing to hang out with someone, knowing
that they have taken the mark of the beast, and they
are not only dead eternally, and not even recognized
by God as His creation...but they're also so chock-full
of the enemy, you are simply inviting everything they
have into your household, or into your life, every time
you make plans to hang out with them! This is a fact.
It's your choice to believe it or accept it, but it is an
absolute 100% fact. So the prayer below is ONLY in
the cases of when there's no way to avoid a situation
that they're in and these people are around you. God
will never go past someone's will, nor will he protect
His children when - even against all warnings - they
have chosen to hang with people who have chosen the
mark of the beast/CV vax. If you have a question as to
whether you are "choosing" it, or its "unavoidable",
please send me an email explaining your situation at
[email protected])
In Jesus name, I decree and declare, that I have
absolutely no agreement whatsoever with any of the lies
or deception of the lying Antichrist Beast
System/Mystery Babylon The Great, The Mother Of All
harlots, all governments of the world, and the entire
LYING medical field, and any satanic connection
whatsoever with anything in or relating to the mark of
the beast/CV vax, or anything in or relating to anyone
who has taken the mark of the beast/CV Vax that I am
around a regular basis, or even that I may come across
or be around at any time. And by faith, I take my sword
of the spirit in the spirit, and I cut, and sever, every and
any evil soul tie whatsoever between myself or anyone
in my life who has taken the mark of the beast/CV vax.
I have no further connection or agreement with them
whatsoever, in Jesus name.
(Speak whatever applies to you in the next part - keep in
mind sometimes The Lord gives us spiritual
children/grand children/great grandchildren and we
need to include those as well! Step children are really
included anyway, but I put that in here if someone
chooses to add that specifically)
And in Jesus name, I plead the blood of Jesus over
myself, my spouse, my children, my grandchildren, my
great-grandchildren, and every future generation,
physical, adopted, and even spiritual, EXCEPT anyone
who has taken the mark of the beast/CV vax, in Jesus
name.
I hereby decree and declare at this moment, complete
separation between myself, as well as all of my family listed
above, from any and all related to the mark of the
beast/CV vax, and anyone who has chosen to take
it...whatsoever. And at this moment, I decree and
declare, that Jesus Christ, the One & Only Son Of The
Living God, He is my Lord and Savior, and him only will I
(and/or my household) serve. He is my Rock, my
Fortress, and in Him will I trust. In Jesus mighty name.
Amen and amen.
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
PERSON FORCED TO BE AROUND THE
MARKED/VAXXED ON AN UNCONTROLLABLE
REGULAR BASIS:
(Now I want to start with a little disclaimer. This is
CRUCIAL. This prayer is NOT meant for someone
who "chooses" to be around friends or family who
have taken the CV vax mark of the beast because they
"choose" to for pleasure or activities. If there is a
"choice" in the matter, we need to choose NOT to
hang around with them. The enemy is looking for
every little crack in the door that he can find, and we
can't give him any foothold whatsoever! So by
someone choosing to hang out with someone, knowing
that they have taken the mark of the beast, and they
are not only dead eternally, and not even recognized
by God as His creation...but they're also so chock-full
of the enemy, you are simply inviting everything they
have into your household, or into your life, every time
you make plans to hang out with them! This is a fact.
It's your choice to believe it or accept it, but it is an
absolute 100% fact. So the prayer below is ONLY in
the cases of when there's no way to avoid a situation
that they're in and these people are around you. God
will never go past someone's will, nor will he protect
His children when - even against all warnings - they
have chosen to hang with people who have chosen the
mark of the beast/CV vax. If you have a question as to
whether you are "choosing" it, or its "unavoidable",
please send me an email explaining your situation at
[email protected])
In Jesus name, I decree and declare, that I have
absolutely no agreement whatsoever with any of the lies
or deception of the lying Antichrist Beast
System/Mystery Babylon The Great, The Mother Of All
harlots, all governments of the world, and the entire
LYING medical field, and any satanic connection
whatsoever with anything in or relating to the mark of
the beast/CV vax, or anything in or relating to anyone
who has taken the mark of the beast/CV Vax that I am
around a regular basis, or even that I may come across
or be around at any time. And by faith, I take my sword
of the spirit in the spirit, and I cut, and sever, every and
any evil soul tie whatsoever between myself or anyone
in my life who has taken the mark of the beast/CV vax.
I have no further connection or agreement with them
whatsoever, in Jesus name.
(Speak whatever applies to you in the next part - keep in
mind sometimes The Lord gives us spiritual
children/grand children/great grandchildren and we
need to include those as well! Step children are really
included anyway, but I put that in here if someone
chooses to add that specifically)
And in Jesus name, I plead the blood of Jesus over
myself, my spouse, my children, my grandchildren, my
great-grandchildren, and every future generation,
physical, adopted, and even spiritual, EXCEPT anyone
who has taken the mark of the beast/CV vax, in Jesus
name.
I hereby decree and declare at this moment, complete
separation between myself, as well as all of my family listed
above, from any and all related to the mark of the
beast/CV vax, and anyone who has chosen to take
it...whatsoever. And at this moment, I decree and
declare, that Jesus Christ, the One & Only Son Of The
Living God, He is my Lord and Savior, and him only will I
(and/or my household) serve. He is my Rock, my
Fortress, and in Him will I trust. In Jesus mighty name.
Amen and amen.
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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