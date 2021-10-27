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Police cause chaos/terror in Florida with intimidation and coercison
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93 views • October 27, 2021
Disgusting humans break into my house to do the devil's job but god burns them even more in their souls. They are communist red coats. They are bribing my lawyer who has refused to talk to my witnesses. He lied and said that he did. Israelians are training police to be horrible people who hate the gentile. Period. Free Palestine in my heart forever
crush zionism to pieces
crush zionism to pieces
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