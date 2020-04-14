© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 Essential Guns for SHTF
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • April 14, 2020
In today's video, Sootch walks through the advantages and disadvantages of 5 types of guns you need in a SHTF situation.
1. Go-To Rifle - This is the gun you use to defend your home in a grid-down situation.
2. Long-Range - If you live in an area with wide open spaces, a gun with long-range is the way to go.
3. Shotgun - This gun is limited in range and round capacity, but is a very effective tool for home defense.
4. Handgun - This personal defense tool is a necessary gun for your arsenal.
5. 22 Rimfire - This compact, easy-to-use rifle has cheap ammo and is a great option to round out your arsenal.
1. Go-To Rifle - This is the gun you use to defend your home in a grid-down situation.
2. Long-Range - If you live in an area with wide open spaces, a gun with long-range is the way to go.
3. Shotgun - This gun is limited in range and round capacity, but is a very effective tool for home defense.
4. Handgun - This personal defense tool is a necessary gun for your arsenal.
5. 22 Rimfire - This compact, easy-to-use rifle has cheap ammo and is a great option to round out your arsenal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.